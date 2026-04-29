Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Pops fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Marte has gone 13-for-47 (.277) over his last 11 contests, logging four multi-hit efforts in that span. The second baseman has just two extra-base hits in that sample, but it's encouraging to see him make more steady contact after a slow start to the campaign. Marte is batting .239 with a .693 OPS, five homers, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 28 contests. It's worth monitoring to see if his power shows up more consistently as the season progresses, as he's hit at least 25 homers in three straight seasons.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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