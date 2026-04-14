Ketel Marte News: Pops two homers in loss
Marte went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Monday's 9-7 loss to Baltimore.
Marte powered a Diamondbacks' early lead by homering in his first two plate appearances. He's homered three times in the last three games. Marte's bat appears to be coming around after a slow start; he was hitting .152 with two RBI over the first nine games but has responded by going 9-for-33 (.273) with three home runs, two doubles and seven RBI over the subsequent eight contests.
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