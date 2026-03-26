Ketel Marte News: Ready to go for Opening Day
Marte (leg) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's opener against the Dodgers.
Marte had to be scratched from the Diamondbacks' final exhibition contest due to lower-leg soreness, but the minor injury won't keep him from suiting up Opening Day. The switch hitter batted second against right-handers last season, but he'll get a turn in the leadoff spot versus righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday.
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