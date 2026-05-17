Ketel Marte News: Receiving break Sunday
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
There's been no indication of an injury, so it's likely just a maintenance day for Marte after starting the previous seven games. Ildemaro Vargas will shift to the keystone while Jose Fernandez picks up a start at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More