Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Receiving break Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

There's been no indication of an injury, so it's likely just a maintenance day for Marte after starting the previous seven games. Ildemaro Vargas will shift to the keystone while Jose Fernandez picks up a start at first base.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago