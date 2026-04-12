Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Marte started Arizona's first 15 games of the season but will take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-8 with a walk, a homer, three RBI and two runs through the first two contests in Philadelphia. Ildemaro Vargas will finish out the series at second base for the Diamondbacks while batting leadoff.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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