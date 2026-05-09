Ketel Marte News: Returning Saturday
Marte (illness) will start at second base and bat leadoff against the Mets on Saturday.
Marte was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to an illness, but he appears to be feeling well enought to play Saturday. The 32-year-old second baseman has been caught in a bit of a slump recently, going just 2-for-26 (.077) with two RBI and two runs scored over his last eight games.
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