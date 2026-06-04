Ketel Marte News: Returns to Arizona lineup
Marte (back/hamstring) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Marte has been dealing with nagging back and hamstring issues and sat out Wednesday's contest as a result, but it will be just a one-day absence for the slugger. The switch hitter homered Monday in the first game of the series for his 10th long ball of the season.
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