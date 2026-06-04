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Ketel Marte News: Returns to Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Marte (back/hamstring) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Marte has been dealing with nagging back and hamstring issues and sat out Wednesday's contest as a result, but it will be just a one-day absence for the slugger. The switch hitter homered Monday in the first game of the series for his 10th long ball of the season.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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