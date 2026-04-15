Ketel Marte News: Returns to Arizona lineup
Marte (back) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Orioles.
Lower-back tightness led to Marte being a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup, but he's feeling well enough to be the Diamondbacks' DH for Wednesday's series finale. Ildemaro Vargas will play second base for Arizona.
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