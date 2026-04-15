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Ketel Marte News: Returns to Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Marte (back) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Orioles.

Lower-back tightness led to Marte being a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup, but he's feeling well enough to be the Diamondbacks' DH for Wednesday's series finale. Ildemaro Vargas will play second base for Arizona.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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