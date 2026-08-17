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Ketel Marte News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Marte went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

Marte was back on the field after being removed from Friday's game with soreness in his left knee. He was held out of Saturday's game before returning Sunday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the knee has been bothering him since the series against the Padres two weeks ago. It's possible the knee could continue to bark, prompting more days off going forward.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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