Ketel Marte News: Returns to lineup
Marte went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
Marte was back on the field after being removed from Friday's game with soreness in his left knee. He was held out of Saturday's game before returning Sunday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the knee has been bothering him since the series against the Padres two weeks ago. It's possible the knee could continue to bark, prompting more days off going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 611 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More