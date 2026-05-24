Ketel Marte News: Stays hot in Sunday's win
Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Rockies.
Marte led the game off with a double before adding a two-RBI two-bagger in the second inning as part of a three-hit effort. The switch-hitter has been scorching hot at the plate of late, going 15-for-28 (.536) with three homers, four doubles, 12 RBI and 11 runs over the past seven games. The recent surge has pushed the second baseman's overall numbers in the right direction, as Marte is slashing .262/.316/.456 with 20 extra-base hits (eight homers), 27 RBI and 32 runs across 49 games.
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