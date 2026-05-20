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Ketel Marte News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Marte went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco.

Marte followed up his walk-off, three-run home run Tuesday by reaching base four times and finishing a triple short of a cycle. Over the three-game sweep of the Giants, Marte went 6-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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