Ketel Marte News: Stays hot in win
Marte went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco.
Marte followed up his walk-off, three-run home run Tuesday by reaching base four times and finishing a triple short of a cycle. Over the three-game sweep of the Giants, Marte went 6-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI.
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