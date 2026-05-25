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Ketel Marte News: Stays hot with four-hit day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Marte went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Marte continued his unbelievable hot streak by piling up four more hits, giving him 10 over his last three games alone. The veteran second baseman has now hit safely in nine straight contests and has been one of baseball's hottest hitters during that stretch, batting .568 with six doubles, three homers and 15 RBI. After a sluggish start to the season, Marte has raised his slash line all the way to .275/.327/.470.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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