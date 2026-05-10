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Ketel Marte News: Tallies two-RBI triple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Marte went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Marte extended his team's lead in the sixth inning with a two-RBI triple, his second three-bagger of the season. He has now recorded extra-base hits in consecutive games after doubling in Saturday's win, though it has still been a lackluster start to 2026 for the star second baseman. Through 37 games, the 32-year-old is hitting .212/.268/.370 with five homers, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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