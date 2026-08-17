Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Tending to personal matter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 5:05am

Marte, who was placed on the restricted list Monday, didn't report to the ballpark due to a personal matter and is being considered day-to-day, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

This remains a murky situation, and the team has yet to comment on when Marte could return to the team, or whether he'll face any kind of discipline upon his return. Ildemaro Vargas would be in line for more action at second base if Marte misses additional time.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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