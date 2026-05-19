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Ketel Marte News: Walk-off blast ends power drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Marte went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Marte had gone 16 games without a homer entering Tuesday. He was 0-for-4 before coming to bat in the ninth inning, when he delivered the walk-off blast against Matt Gage. Marte struggled early in May, but he's gone 10-for-37 (.270) while hitting safely in seven of his last nine games. The second baseman is batting .222 with a .655 OPS, six homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 44 contests this season.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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