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Kevin Alcantara News: Beginning 2026 at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Alcantara failed to secure a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster and will now report to Triple-A, where he'll open the 2026 campaign. He slashed .266/.348/.468 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI, eight stolen bases and 56 runs a year ago with Iowa and should be in the running for a promotion later in the year.

Kevin Alcantara
Chicago Cubs
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