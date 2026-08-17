Kevin Alcantara News: Recalled by Cubs
The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Alcantara has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's slashing .271/.363/.542 with five steals, 19 home runs and 49 RBI over 303 plate appearances. He's appeared in 20 games for the Cubs in 2026 and belted his first major-league homer against the Dodgers on Aug. 3. Alcantara's addition to the Cubs' 26-man roster gives the team some depth in the outfield.
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