Kevin Alcantara News: Recalled by Cubs

The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alcantara has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's slashing .271/.363/.542 with five steals, 19 home runs and 49 RBI over 303 plate appearances. He's appeared in 20 games for the Cubs in 2026 and belted his first major-league homer against the Dodgers on Aug. 3. Alcantara's addition to the Cubs' 26-man roster gives the team some depth in the outfield.