Kevin Alcantara headshot

Kevin Alcantara News: Recalled by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alcantara has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's slashing .271/.363/.542 with five steals, 19 home runs and 49 RBI over 303 plate appearances. He's appeared in 20 games for the Cubs in 2026 and belted his first major-league homer against the Dodgers on Aug. 3. Alcantara's addition to the Cubs' 26-man roster gives the team some depth in the outfield.

Kevin Alcantara
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Alcantara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Alcantara See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
43 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
44 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
85 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
165 days ago