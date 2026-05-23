Kevin Alcantara News: Recalled from Iowa

The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Alcantara has spent the entire season up to this point at Iowa, slashing .242/.339/.567 with 15 homers, 32 RBI, 27 runs and three steals across 41 games. The 23-year-old prospect will now rejoin the big club to provide depth to Chicago's outfield group and give a break to some of the team's struggling hitters. Nicky Lopez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.