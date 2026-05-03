Kevin Defrank Injury: Out for foreseeable future
Defrank has no timetable for a return after suffering a right biceps injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Defrank will not require surgery, so he's not necessarily out for the season, but he will be forced to miss substantial time. The 17-year-old was expected to pitch limited innings in the Florida Complex League this season, and it's unclear if he'll be able to pitch again in 2026.
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