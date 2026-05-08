Kevin Defrank Injury: Won't pitch in FCL this year

DeFrank (biceps) was placed on the minor-league 60-day injured list Thursday, and the 17-year-old won't pitch in the Florida Complex League this season as a result, Christina DeNicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins haven't yet ruled out DeFrank making a return late in the year and pitching for Single-A Jupiter, however. The right-hander generated some buzz this spring with an arsenal that featured a 100 mph fastball, but given his age and potential, the organization will likely proceed very cautiously with any arm injury for the 6-foot-5 prospect, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was shut down for all of 2026.