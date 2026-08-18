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Kevin Gausman Injury: Diagnosed with left hand cramp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Gausman was removed from Tuesday's start against the White Sox with a left hand cramp, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Gausman was seen looking at his non-pitching hand in the top of the fourth inning and was removed from the game the following inning after Miguel Vargas singled with one out in the fifth. It sounds like Gausman should be ready to take the ball his next turn through the rotation after surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts on 86 pitches across 4.1 frames against the White Sox.

Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs
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