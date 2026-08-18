Kevin Gausman Injury: Exits with trainer Tuesday

Gausman was removed from Tuesday's start against the White Sox in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent left hand injury, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Gausman had to have his left, non-pitching hand, particularly his thumb, examined in the top of the fourth frame, and it appeared to be cramping up on the right-hander. After allowing an infield single to Miguel Vargas, Gausman was removed from the game after yielding three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings. He threw 86 pitches. It's unclear if Gausman will be ready to make his next scheduled start.