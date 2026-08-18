Kevin Gausman headshot

Kevin Gausman Injury: Exits with trainer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Gausman was removed from Tuesday's start against the White Sox in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent left hand injury, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Gausman had to have his left, non-pitching hand, particularly his thumb, examined in the top of the fourth frame, and it appeared to be cramping up on the right-hander. After allowing an infield single to Miguel Vargas, Gausman was removed from the game after yielding three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings. He threw 86 pitches. It's unclear if Gausman will be ready to make his next scheduled start.

Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gausman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gausman See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Toman
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago