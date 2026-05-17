Kevin Gausman News: Bounces back in big way

Gausman (3-3) notched the win Sunday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

On the heels of giving up a season-worst seven runs in his last start, Gausman got himself right back on track Sunday. The 35-year-old right-hander scattered four singles on the afternoon, turning in his second scoreless outing of the campaign as well. It's worth noting Gausman's strikeout rate has declined since he fanned at least 10 in back-to-back appearances to open the year, as he's recorded fewer than six punchouts in eight consecutive starts. However, he's still set to take a strong 3.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB over 57.1 innings into his next scheduled outing versus Pittsburgh.