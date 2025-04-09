Kevin Gausman News: Fans 10 in dominant start

Gausman did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out 10 across eight innings.

The lone run Gausman yielded Wednesday came in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman, but it was unearned due to a fielding error that saw Jarren Duran advance from second to third base. Gausman proceeded to steamroll the Red Sox lineup, retiring 21 of the next 23 batters faced while striking out 10 (including five-straight punchouts between the fourth and fifth frames) for his second quality start. He's posted a 2.60 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in his first three outings, and he'll look to earn his second win of 2025 in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against Atlanta.