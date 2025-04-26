Kevin Gausman News: Jays-Yankees postponed
Gausman and the Blue Jays won't face the Yankees on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather
Toronto and New York will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Gausman will presumably start on the mound in one of the two contests. He'll be looking to bounce back from a subpar performance in his last time out, which saw him give up four runs in six innings against the Astros.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now