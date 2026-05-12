Kevin Gausman News: Lit up early by Rays

Gausman (2-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Gausman got off to a poor start, allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning. He yielded another pair of runs in the second and had tossed 100 pitches by the time he exited with one out in the fifth frame. Gausman had completed at least five frames in all eight of his starts coming into Monday, and the six earned runs he allowed against the Rays marked a season high. As a result of the outing, the veteran hurler's ERA jumped from 3.09 to 3.86. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated to be a road tilt in Detroit.