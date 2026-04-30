Kevin Gausman News: Loses steam late in defeat

Gausman (2-2) took the loss against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Gausman began the game with three scoreless frames, during which he retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. However, he allowed a two-run homer in the fourth inning. After tossing a perfect fifth, Gausman allowed a pair pair of runs on a solo homer, a walk and a single in the sixth before being pulled with two outs. That snapped the veteran hurler's string of two straight quality starts, and the defeat also ended a stretch of two consecutive victories. Gausman gave up four runs in an outing for the first time this season Thursday, but he still holds strong season stats with a 3.10 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 40.2 frames spanning seven starts.