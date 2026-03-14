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Kevin Gausman News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Gausman will be the team's Opening Day starter against the Athletics on March 27.

The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Gausman has been the Blue Jays' ace since joining the franchise in 2022. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he pitched a career-high 193 innings while posting a 10-11 record (across 32 starts) with a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 189:50 K:BB. Gausman will lead a Blue Jays rotation that also consists of Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber (forearm) and Trey Yesavage.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
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