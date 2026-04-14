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Kevin Gausman News: No-decision vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:17pm

Gausman did not factor into Tuesday's extra-inning win against the Brewers. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

All of the runs Gausman gave up came on a three-run homer from Jake Bauers in the third frame. However, the Blue Jays generated enough offense for Gausman to avoid the loss, with the veteran right-hander finishing his night with 15 whiffs while tallying 62 strikes on 97 pitches (63.9 percent). He is winless through four starts but has not yielded more than three earned runs in any of his outings this season, and his 31 strikeouts (across 22.1 innings) are tied with Jose Soriano for most in the American League this season. Gausman is slated to pitch this weekend on the road against the Diamondbacks.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
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