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Kevin Gausman News: No-decision vs. Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Gausman did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

Gausman continued his steady start to the season, throwing 63 of 96 pitches for strikes while keeping Tampa Bay mostly in check en route to his fifth quality start through eight outings. The veteran right-hander showed a noticeable velocity bump, reaching 96 mph or higher on seven four-seamers after doing so only five times over his previous four starts combined. Following Tuesday's outing, Gausman now sits just three strikeouts shy of 2,000 for his career and would become only the sixth active pitcher to reach the milestone. The 35-year-old owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 43:9 K:BB across 46.2 innings and is scheduled for a rematch with Tampa Bay in his next start.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
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