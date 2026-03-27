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Kevin Gausman News: Outstanding in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Gausman did not factor into the decision in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out 11 across six innings without issuing a walk.

Gausman was dominant right out of the gate, striking out the side in the first inning and punching out seven of the first 10 batters he faced. His lone blemish came in the fourth inning, when he gave up a solo home run to Shea Langeliers, but the former struck out four more batters and finished Friday's game with 17 whiffs on 83 pitches (60 strikes). Gausman was in line for the win after the Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, but he had to settle for the ND after Jeff Hoffman yielded a solo shot to Langeliers in the ninth. Gausman will look for his first win of 2026 in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
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