Kevin Gausman News: Outstanding in 2026 debut
Gausman did not factor into the decision in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out 11 across six innings without issuing a walk.
Gausman was dominant right out of the gate, striking out the side in the first inning and punching out seven of the first 10 batters he faced. His lone blemish came in the fourth inning, when he gave up a solo home run to Shea Langeliers, but the former struck out four more batters and finished Friday's game with 17 whiffs on 83 pitches (60 strikes). Gausman was in line for the win after the Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, but he had to settle for the ND after Jeff Hoffman yielded a solo shot to Langeliers in the ninth. Gausman will look for his first win of 2026 in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rockies.
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30014 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30021 days ago