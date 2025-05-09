Kevin Gausman News: Picks up third win

Gausman (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 5.1 innings to earn the win Friday over the Mariners.

The Blue Jays' offense was hot early, giving Gausman ample support. He started to fade in the sixth inning, but he didn't give away the lead. While this wasn't Gausman's best work overall, it was enough to earn him a win for the first time in four starts. He also avoided walking a batter for the third time this year, though the seven hits allowed were a season high. The right-hander has posted a 3.97 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB through 45.1 innings over eight starts this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Rays.