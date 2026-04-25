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Kevin Gausman News: Snags second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Gausman (2-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Guardians. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran righty tossed 63 of 91 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start of the season in six trips to the mound. Gausman's three Ks were a season low, however, and after racking up a stunning 21:0 K:BB through his first two starts, he's managed just a 17:7 K:BB in 23 frames over his last four. He's been effective either way and will take a 2.57 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Minnesota.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
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