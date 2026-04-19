Kevin Gausman News: Steady in first win
Gausman (1-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Gausman had an eight-run lead before he ever threw a pitch in this contest, and that gave him plenty of breathing room. He allowed a single run in each of the second and sixth innings, coming away with a quality start while throwing 54 of 86 pitches for strikes. Gausman has struggled to get decisions early in 2026, but he's thrown three quality starts in five outings, pitching to a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB over 28.1 innings. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians.
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