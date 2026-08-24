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Kevin Gausman News: Stellar in seventh win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Gausman (7-11) earned the win Monday, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

After exiting his previous start due to a left hand cramp, Gausman turned in an excellent effort in the desert, throwing 67 of 94 pitches for strikes and keeping the Diamondbacks off the board across seven frames. In four outings with the Cubs, the right-hander has posted a 4.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in 23 innings. Overall, the 35-year-old owns a 4.37 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 149:41 K:BB across 150.1 innings (27 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Reds.

Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs
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