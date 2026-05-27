Kevin Gausman headshot

Kevin Gausman News: Stingy in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Miami tried to bolster its offense by running wild on the basepaths, and while the visitors went 3-for-3 on steal attempts while Gausman was on the mound, their final 5-for-9 showing on the afternoon had a hand in the narrow loss. The veteran right-hander was lifted after 95 pitches (56 strikes) and has allowed one run or fewer in three straight trips to the mound. He'll take a 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 66:12 K:BB through 69 innings on the season into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gausman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gausman See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago