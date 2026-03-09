Kevin Gausman headshot

Kevin Gausman News: Strong start to camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gausman gave up three hits over 3.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's split-squad game against the Tigers. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander hasn't given up a run in his first two Grapefruit League starts, posting a 6:1 K:BB over 4.1 frames. Gausman built up to 52 pitches (34 strikes) on Sunday, and while the Blue Jays haven't made an official announcement, he remains to favorite to take the mound Opening Day against the A's.

Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays
