Kevin Gausman News: Takes first loss of 2026

Gausman (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Gausman wasn't as sharp Tuesday as he was in each of his first two starts of the season, when he struck out 21 batters across 12 innings while yielding just one run and zero walks. He was pulled in the sixth inning after giving up two singles, ending his quality start streak at two games, though he was limited to three earned runs on the day after Mason Fluharty got the next two batters out. Gausman has posted a 2.08 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 17.1 innings this season, and he'll look for his first win of 2026 in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Brewers.