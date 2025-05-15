Kevin Gausman News: Yields three homers in loss

Gausman (3-4) allowed six runs on 10 hits while striking out six and walking none over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rays on Thursday.

Gausman struggled right out of the gate, allowing a two-run home run to Brandon Lowe in the first inning. The veteran right-hander also allowed solo shots to Kameron Misner and Josh Lowe prior to his exit. Gausman had gotten some early homer trouble under control before this start -- he hadn't allowed a homer over his last four starts, covering 20 innings in that span. This poor performance raised his ERA to 4.59 with a 1.06 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB over 51 innings through nine starts this season. It was the fourth time he's avoided walking a batter, and that impressive control has been one of the bright spots in his up-and-down campaign so far. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Padres.