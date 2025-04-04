Kevin Gausman News: Zero strikeouts in loss

Gausman (1-1) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mets.

Gausman was tagged for a two-run home run by Pete Alonso in the first inning, but he settled down fairly well after that. The Mets started making more noise in the sixth, and Gausman was charged with one of the three runs in that inning. Gausman has allowed five runs over 11.1 innings with a 4:3 K:BB over his first two starts this season. He was given extra rest after his first start, but there was no indication of any physical issues involved in that decision. If he pitches on normal rest his next time out, he would line up for a road start in Boston.