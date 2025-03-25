Kevin Ginkel Injury: Bound for injured list

Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Ginkel is likely to begin the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The right-hander pitched well during camp with one run allowed and an 8:1 K:BB over six frames in the Cactus League, but the shoulder issue surfaced in the last few days and will cost him the start of the campaign. It isn't expected to be a lengthy stay on the injured list, but Ginkel's absence will cement Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk as the primary options at closer to begin the year.