Kevin Ginkel Injury: Set for bullpen session

Ginkel (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ginkel has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation to open the 2025 campaign, but Tuesday's session will represent a major milestone in his recovery. Once healthy, the right-hander figures to operate as a high-leverage arm in the back end of Arizona's bullpen, potentially garnering a save opportunity from time to time.