Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Ginkel headshot

Kevin Ginkel Injury: Set for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ginkel (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ginkel has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation to open the 2025 campaign, but Tuesday's session will represent a major milestone in his recovery. Once healthy, the right-hander figures to operate as a high-leverage arm in the back end of Arizona's bullpen, potentially garnering a save opportunity from time to time.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now