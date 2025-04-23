Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Ginkel headshot

Kevin Ginkel Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Ginkel (shoulder) threw 24 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Ginkel will report to Triple-A Reno later this week to begin a rehab assignment. He was shut down shortly before Opening Day due to right shoulder inflammation, but because he's projected to serve as a one- or two-inning reliever, Ginkel won't require much build-up time in the minors. He could be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point next week.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
