Kevin Ginkel Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Ginkel (shoulder) threw 24 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Ginkel will report to Triple-A Reno later this week to begin a rehab assignment. He was shut down shortly before Opening Day due to right shoulder inflammation, but because he's projected to serve as a one- or two-inning reliever, Ginkel won't require much build-up time in the minors. He could be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point next week.