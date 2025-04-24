Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Ginkel Injury: Throws 22 pitches in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ginkel (shoulder) allowed two runs on two walks and two hits while recording only one out in Thursday's rehab outing with Triple-A Reno.

Ginkel entered the game in the sixth inning and allowed a single and double to go along with the pair of walks. It wasn't an ideal outing from a results perspective, but he managed to ramp up his pitch count to 22 and suffered no setbacks. He should be activated from the injured list within the next few days.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
