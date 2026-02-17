Kevin Ginkel headshot

Kevin Ginkel News: Lovullo wants defined closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo mentioned Ginkel, Paul Sewald and Ryan Thompson as candidates to emerge as the club's closer, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

"I mean it's probably simple arithmetic for you guys to figure out," Lovullo said. "I'm just going to go kind of blind here, but Sewald, Ginkel, Thompson, all those guys that have had that experience in big moments... they're all wanting to do it." Lovullo added that he would like to establish a defined closer, though it's unclear whether he plans to name one before Opening Day. A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) could also figure into the closer mix when they return, though the latter won't be back until late in the season, if at all. Ginkel had a disastrous, injury-shortened 2025 season, posting a 7.36 ERA and 29:13 K:BB over 25.2 innings. He's healthy now, however, and from 2023-2024 he held a 2.86 ERA and 147:38 K:BB across 135.1 regular-season frames.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Ginkel
