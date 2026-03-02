Kevin Ginkel News: Makes spring debut
Ginkel allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.
Ginkel made his spring debut in the fourth inning, when some projected members of the Guardians' Opening Day roster were in the game. He was one of the names mentioned by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo as a potential closer. Along with Ginkel, the manager mentioned Paul Sewald and Ryan Thompson, who pitched the third inning of Sunday's game.
