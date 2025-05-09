Kevin Ginkel News: Melts down Friday
Ginkel (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Dodgers, allowing five runs on four hits while striking out one over one-third of an inning.
Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Ginkel fell far short of expectations, allowing the Dodgers to build up a rally. He'd already given up the tying hit, a Max Muncy RBI single, before Ryan Thompson came in and allowed two inherited runners to score on a Shohei Ohtani home run. Ginkel has allowed eight runs over 4.2 innings with a 7:3 K:BB since making his season debut April 30 versus the Mets. He has a save, three holds and a blown save, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Shelby Miller or Thompson get the next save opportunity after Ginkel's Friday meltdown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now