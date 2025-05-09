Kevin Ginkel News: Melts down Friday

Ginkel (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Dodgers, allowing five runs on four hits while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Ginkel fell far short of expectations, allowing the Dodgers to build up a rally. He'd already given up the tying hit, a Max Muncy RBI single, before Ryan Thompson came in and allowed two inherited runners to score on a Shohei Ohtani home run. Ginkel has allowed eight runs over 4.2 innings with a 7:3 K:BB since making his season debut April 30 versus the Mets. He has a save, three holds and a blown save, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Shelby Miller or Thompson get the next save opportunity after Ginkel's Friday meltdown.