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Kevin Ginkel News: Rocky appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 11:01am

Ginkel pitched one inning allowing a solo home run in a 12-7 win over San Diego on Sunday.

Ginkel entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up a home run to Luis Campusano which gave the Padres a 7-1 lead at the time. The right-hander was able to limit the damage at just one before Arizona scored 11 unanswered runs. The 32-year-old had previously gone seven of his last eight appearances not allowing an earned run. This was Ginkel's first home run allowed through 12 outings to date.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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