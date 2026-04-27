Kevin Ginkel News: Rocky appearance
Ginkel pitched one inning allowing a solo home run in a 12-7 win over San Diego on Sunday.
Ginkel entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up a home run to Luis Campusano which gave the Padres a 7-1 lead at the time. The right-hander was able to limit the damage at just one before Arizona scored 11 unanswered runs. The 32-year-old had previously gone seven of his last eight appearances not allowing an earned run. This was Ginkel's first home run allowed through 12 outings to date.
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