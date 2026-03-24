Kevin Ginkel News: Role clarified

Ginkel will be one of two right-handed relievers that will be counted on to get lefty hitters out, Michael Reynolds of MLB.com reports. Juan Morillo is the other.

As it stands a few days before Opening Day, the Diamondbacks bullpen is made up of all right-handers. As such, Ginkel and Morillo are charged with getting tough lefties out. Ginkel's career splits are neutral (.312 OBP vs. RHH, .311 vs. LHH), but he fared better against lefties than righties in 2025, when he had a 90 OPS+ against them compared to 137 OPS+ when facing righties. Being designated to such a role, in which he could be needed for a high-leverage situation in the seventh or eighth innings, could impact his save opportunities. Arizona doesn't have a set closer, and Ginkel is expected to be part of a committee that also includes Paul Sewald and Ryan Thompson.