Kevin Gowdy News: Becomes free agent
Gowdy was released by the Mets on Monday.
Gowdy struggled to find success at Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 9.64 ERA and 2.20 WHIP with a 12:9 K:BB across 9.1 innings. He'll search for an opportunity elsewhere after being handed his release Monday.
Kevin Gowdy
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gowdy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gowdy See More