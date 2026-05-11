Kevin Gowdy headshot

Kevin Gowdy News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Gowdy was released by the Mets on Monday.

Gowdy struggled to find success at Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 9.64 ERA and 2.20 WHIP with a 12:9 K:BB across 9.1 innings. He'll search for an opportunity elsewhere after being handed his release Monday.

Kevin Gowdy
 Free Agent
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